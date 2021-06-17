LABS Group Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $802,708.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

