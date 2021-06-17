Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.74% of Ladder Capital worth $130,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LADR opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

