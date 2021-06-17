Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $634.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.51. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

