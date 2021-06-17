Landbox (LAND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $240,562.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $240,562.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Landbox has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00180182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00911323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,723.91 or 1.00141422 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

