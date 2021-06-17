Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Boosted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,301. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

