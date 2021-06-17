Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.
NYSE:LGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 21,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.