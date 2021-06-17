Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 21,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.