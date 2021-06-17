Lead Wallet Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $163,689.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

