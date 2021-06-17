Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 969,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LEAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEAF remained flat at $$8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

