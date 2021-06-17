Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 281.20 ($3.67), with a volume of 9,047,021 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Also, insider John Kingman bought 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Insiders have bought a total of 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

