Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lemonade alerts:

LMND opened at $95.60 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $78,514,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $54,212,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.