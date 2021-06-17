Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,455 shares.The stock last traded at $93.88 and had previously closed at $91.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.28.

Get Lennar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.