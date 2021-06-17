Leon Anthony Frazier Sells 15,000 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,131,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

