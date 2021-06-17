Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1,469.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.16 or 0.06209663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $595.60 or 0.01565718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00437407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00144261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.62 or 0.00708775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00430232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00368334 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

