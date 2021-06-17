LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.47% of LHC Group worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.50 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

