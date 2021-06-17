LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

