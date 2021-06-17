LHT Market Cap Tops $152,440.01 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. LHT has a market cap of $152,440.01 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008077 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 152.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000216 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

