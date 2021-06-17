Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.