Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGDTF. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LGDTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,269. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

