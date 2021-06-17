LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,779.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $35,779.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,184,104 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,764,998 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

