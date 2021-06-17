Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Limelight Networks worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 43.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.