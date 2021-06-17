Linda West Acquires 10,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Linda West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00.

NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 108,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,383. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

