Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Linde by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.60. 78,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The company has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

