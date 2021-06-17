Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.08% of Linde worth $109,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.00. 90,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.31. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

