Linx (NYSE:LINX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 90297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linx by 978.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

