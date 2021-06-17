Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $724.27 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00762925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042216 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.