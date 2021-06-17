Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Achieves $365.05 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $365.05 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00007525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,267,142 coins and its circulating supply is 128,336,874 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.