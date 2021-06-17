Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.01 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $164.89 or 0.00434790 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.01 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.