LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after buying an additional 479,172 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after buying an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

