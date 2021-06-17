Lobstex Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $191,993.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,099,338 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

