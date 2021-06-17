Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.23. 40,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,625. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

