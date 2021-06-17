LockTrip Price Hits $9.97 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $149.01 million and $211,703.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $9.97 or 0.00025668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015286 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

