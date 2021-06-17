Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,666.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.41 or 0.06210919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.42 or 0.01567502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00437750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00146245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00724777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00430260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00370796 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

