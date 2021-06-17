Loom Network Price Tops $0.0593 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $59.33 million and $7.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00060078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.71 or 0.00755477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00084177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00042320 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

