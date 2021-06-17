Loop Capital Raises The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $20.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 54,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,809. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

