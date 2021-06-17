Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $353.65 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $353.65 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00763673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042283 BTC.

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

