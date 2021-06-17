Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00144272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00180251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.31 or 0.00909482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,199.84 or 1.00032934 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

