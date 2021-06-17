Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.78

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $10.44. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 114,608 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

