LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,500.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPKFF remained flat at $$32.25 during trading on Thursday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

