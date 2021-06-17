LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 461 ($6.02). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 49,562 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.07. The firm has a market cap of £478.47 million and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

