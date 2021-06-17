Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,647,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,763,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.22. 34,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

