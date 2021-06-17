Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 3,685 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $190,256.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,363,493.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. 24,729,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.40. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,528.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.