Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,834 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,981,708.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $190,256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $858,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sunrun by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sunrun by 3,528.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 172,901 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

