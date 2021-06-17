Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.