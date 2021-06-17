MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.37. MAG Silver shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27,482 shares trading hands.
MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.
The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
