MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $22.37. MAG Silver shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 27,482 shares trading hands.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.