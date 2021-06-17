Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.64. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 1,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

