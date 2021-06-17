Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.57. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

