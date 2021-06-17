Manchester City Fan Token Market Cap Tops $35.33 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.19 or 0.00034993 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $35.33 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00140593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00179434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.91 or 0.00888422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.79 or 0.99836619 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

