Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.75. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 4,006,206 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.86.

The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The firm has a market cap of C$47.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.89.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4413989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

