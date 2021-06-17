MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $1.02 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

