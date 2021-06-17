MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 445.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $449.36 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

